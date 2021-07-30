Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVY opened at $209.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $111.80 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

