Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 130.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,927 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.32% of Varex Imaging worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

