Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $5,244.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,885.91. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,770.02 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

