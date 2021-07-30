Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,750 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FormFactor worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FORM opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

