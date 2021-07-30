Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 200,421 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,421 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Vertiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Vertiv by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

