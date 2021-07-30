Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 69,554 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,554 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

NYSE:MCK opened at $205.22 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

