Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Culp stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.97. 37,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05. Culp has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Culp by 6,924.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

