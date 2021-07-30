Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading Up 2.3%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 479,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,008,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

