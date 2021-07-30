CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Update

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the June 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 48,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,742. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CynergisTek by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CynergisTek by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in CynergisTek by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,997 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

