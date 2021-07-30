CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Update

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the June 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 48,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,742. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.27.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.
About CynergisTek
CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.
