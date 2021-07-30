CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

CTMX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 6,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

