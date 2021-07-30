D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,205 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.66% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $910.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.94. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

