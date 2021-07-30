D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 219.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HBM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.25 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

