D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 13,948 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $135.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

