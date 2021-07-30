D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 20,112 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,112 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowbird Capital LP grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,217.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

FTDR stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

