D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $5.32 Million Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 532,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACTDU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

