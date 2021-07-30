D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

