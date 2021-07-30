DA Davidson Comments on Meridian Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

MRBK opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24. Meridian has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Meridian by 75.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Meridian in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meridian in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 11.71%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.