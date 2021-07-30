DA Davidson Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.05.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

HomeStreet stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.