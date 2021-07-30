Dana Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Dana has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
DAN stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.99 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.
In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
