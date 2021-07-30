Dana Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Dana has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DAN stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.99 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dana will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

