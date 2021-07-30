Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.77 ($70.32).

Shares of BN opened at €60.86 ($71.60) on Thursday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.90.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

