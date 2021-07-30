Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danske Bank A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of DNKEY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

