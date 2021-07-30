DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives $26.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $227,363.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,915.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,129. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84. DarioHealth has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $224.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

