Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

