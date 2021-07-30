Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 598.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $62.88 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 66,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,092,297.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,833,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,082,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $766,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,529,238.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,188,448 shares of company stock valued at $490,376,417 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

