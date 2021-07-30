Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 125,000 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $313,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

DRVN stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

