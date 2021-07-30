Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,698,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FWAA opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

