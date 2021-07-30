Denbury Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,837 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,110% compared to the average daily volume of 317 call options.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The company had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Denbury will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

