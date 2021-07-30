Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.29). Despegar.com reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 2.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 31.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DESP opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.55. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

