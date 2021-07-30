Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,350 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,560.80 ($20.39).

GSK opened at GBX 1,414.80 ($18.48) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,400.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

