Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $155.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $146.48 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

