Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OMVKY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

