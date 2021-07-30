Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 104.7% in July

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBOEY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,141. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

