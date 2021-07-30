Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €154.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €154.15 ($181.36).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €142.50 ($167.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €141.72. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €168.90 ($198.71).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

