Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.42 ($72.26).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPW shares. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday.

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €58.34 ($68.64) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.13.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

