DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $229,395.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total value of $229,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $456.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $466.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DexCom by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $23,662,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $2,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

