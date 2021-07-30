Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,631.88 ($47.45).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,456.60.

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 over the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.