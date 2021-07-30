Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Declares Dividend of GBX 44.59

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DGE stock traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65). The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,300. The company has a market capitalization of £83.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,456.60. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGE shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders acquired a total of 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

