Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $198.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

