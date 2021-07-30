Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $173.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $179.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.43.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

