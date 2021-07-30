Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 1,469,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 741,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172,916 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

