Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%.

Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

