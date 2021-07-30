Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,662.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

