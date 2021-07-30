Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,086 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.85. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.00.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

