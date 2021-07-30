Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.87 Million Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of American Finance Trust worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in American Finance Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $940.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

