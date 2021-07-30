Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.93% of Laredo Petroleum worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NYSE:LPI opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. On average, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.