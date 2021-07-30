Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

