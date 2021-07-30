Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,995 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Culp worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Culp by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $14.89 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $183.49 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

