Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,646 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of BlackLine worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in BlackLine by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

BlackLine stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -91.16 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

