Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.99. 375,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 635,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000.

