Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $26.09. 289,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,405,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Several research firms have commented on DISCK. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Discovery alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.